Left Menu

SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav is 'B-team of BJP', not BSP: Mayawati

Hitting back at B-team of BJP jibe, BSP supremo Mayawati on Tuesday alleged that rather than her party, it is Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav who is openly with the saffron party and also got his son blessed by it.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-03-2022 12:55 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 12:49 IST
SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav is 'B-team of BJP', not BSP: Mayawati
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hitting back at ''B-team of BJP'' jibe, BSP supremo Mayawati on Tuesday alleged that rather than her party, it is Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav who is open with the saffron party and also got his son blessed by it. She also attacked Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav for changing the names of institutions named after B R Ambedkar during his tenure. ''It is not the BSP, but SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav who is open with the BJP. In the last swearing-in, he had got Shri Akhilesh blessed by the BJP and has now sent a member to the BJP for his work,'' Mayawati tweeted in Hindi, in an apparent reference to Mulayam's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav, who recently joined the BJP. ''The Ambedkarites of UP will never forgive SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who had changed most of the names of schemes and institutions named after him (B R Ambedkar) during his (SP) government, which is disgusting and shameful,'' she said in another tweet. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is often called the ''B-team of BJP'' by its political rivals, especially after Union Home Minister Amit Shah remarked that the party has maintained its relevance. ''The BSP has maintained its relevance. I believe they will get votes. I do not know how much of it will convert into seats, but it will get votes,'' Shah had said during the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Mayawati had later appreciated Shah for acknowledging that her party would get votes.

The senior BJP leader's remark had also triggered speculation over the possibility of a post-election tie-up between the two parties. In 1995, 1997, and 2002, Mayawati was sworn in as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh with BJP's support.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022