Pramod Sawant to take oath as Goa CM on March 28

Pramod Sawant will take oath as the Chief Minister of Goa on March 28 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony, sources said.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 22-03-2022 12:52 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 12:52 IST
BJP Pramod Sawant (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Pramod Sawant will take oath as the Chief Minister of Goa on March 28 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony, sources said. Notably, Pramod Sawant today said that he has invited PM Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda for his swearing-in ceremony.

Sawant along with the BJP leaders met Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai on Monday and stake a claim to form the government. In the recently concluded state Assembly polls, the BJP emerged as the single largest party in Goa, winning 20 seats in the 40-member state Assembly and reducing Congress to 11 seats.

The BJP fell one seat short of the majority figure in Goa but is set to retain power in the state with the help of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and independent candidates. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

