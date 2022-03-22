Khattar recommends CBI probe into Chintels Paradiso incident

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday recommended a CBI probe into the Chintels Paradiso building collapse in Gurugram which had claimed two lives. ''We will hand over the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI),'' he said in the state assembly here.

Two women were killed after the dining room floor of a sixth-floor apartment at Chintels Paradiso in Sector 109 came down on February 10, triggering the collapse of roofs and floors directly under it, till the first floor.

The incident was brought to focus in the House after Khattar targeted the previous Congress government on some other issue leading to a heated argument between the ruling party and the opposition. Khattar said the previous Congress regime was hit by various scams. At this, former chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda asked, ''Are they talking of corruption? Corruption is rampant in this (BJP) regime and there has been one scam after another.'' Khattar asserted that whenever any wrongdoing has come to the notice of the government, it has proactively acted on its own and initiated action as deemed necessary.

Pointing towards Hooda, who is the Leader of the Opposition, Khattar said the Chintels Paradiso housing project was given the license during the Congress rule. ''If an offense has been committed by giving a license, then arrest me,'' replied Hooda. Later, the Haryana chief minister said the Chintels Paradiso matter will be given to the CBI for a probe.

On Monday, Haryana minister J P Dalal told the assembly that an FIR had already been lodged in connection with the incident. Days after the collapse, the authorities had said that they would conduct a structural audit of four other towers to determine if they were safe for living.

