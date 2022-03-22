Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM-designate Dhami assures BJP govt will ensure our work reaches people at grassroots

Ahead of taking the oath, Uttarakhand CM-designate Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said that his government will make sure all our work reaches people at the grassroots.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 22-03-2022 13:56 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 13:56 IST
Uttarakhand CM-designate Dhami assures BJP govt will ensure our work reaches people at grassroots
Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of taking the oath, Uttarakhand CM-designate Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said that his government will make sure all our work reaches people at the grassroots. "We will run our government in complete transparency and make Uttarakhand the best out of all the states in the country," said Dhami.

He also assured about the government's approach in providing prompt solutions to the problems of the people of Uttarakhand. Dhami said that they plan to touch on each and every section of the society and the immediate steps of the new government will be directed towards the overall development of the people.

"We will make sure that all our work will reach people at the grassroots," he said. He also thanked the people of the state for getting him a two-thirds majority and said, "I am grateful to PM Modi along with the people of Uttarakhand that they gave a two-third majority. We have worked in various sectors in the state under PM Modi."

Dhami will take oath as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand on March 23 at 3.30 pm. Along with him, the cabinet will also be administering the oath. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Parade Ground in Dehradun.

BJP bagged 47 seats of the 70 member assembly in the recently concluded state assembly elections and thus winning the popular mandate for the second consecutive term in Uttarakhand. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022