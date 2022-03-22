Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav resigning from Lok Sabha, will retain MLA seat in UP

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav will resign from Lok Sabha on Tuesday, sources said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2022 14:04 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 14:04 IST
Akhilesh Yadav resigning from Lok Sabha, will retain MLA seat in UP
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav will resign from Lok Sabha on Tuesday, sources said. "Akhilesh Yadav is resigning from Loksabha and he will continue in politics as an MLA from Karhal assembly," the top sources from Samajwadi Party confirmed to ANI.

Akhilesh Yadav is resigning from the Lower House of the Parliament as in the recently held Uttar Pradesh elections, he was elected as an MLA from the Karhal assembly seat. The 48-year-old former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh is currently inside the Parliament House to meet Lok Sabha Speaker over his resignation.

Samajwadi Party sources also expressed that Akhilesh Yadav will lead the party in the state and play the role of opposition leader in the Uttar Pradesh assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

