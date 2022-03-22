MCD unification: RWAs demand 'performance audit', increased involvement of civil society

With the Centre planning to bring a bill in parliament for the unification of three municipal corporations of Delhi, the Resident Welfare Associations here called for an audit of the performance of municipal departments and more involvement of civil society in the unification process. In a letter to Delhi Lt Governor Ani Baijal on Monday, the United Resident Joint Action of Delhi (URJA) welcomed the announcement of unification of the three municipalities, but expressed concerns over the methodology ''with which the process of unification of municipality is undergoing''. ''The municipal corporation was trifurcated in 2012 without any consultation from civil societies, including Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs). There is no accountability in the municipal cooperations. We are short of funds and there is no trust in the bodies. MCDs' performance should be audited to understand the problem and people should be apprised of the issues,'' URJA president Atul Goel told PTI.

''The city may suffer again as the process of unification is being carried out without taking into confidence the civil society and without any concrete exchange of dialogue in the public domain by the central government and its authorities,'' he alleged. Early this month, the State Election Commission had said the Union government was planning to bring a bill in the Budget Session of parliament to unify the three municipal corporations of Delhi and since the poll panel was examining the communication from Baijal, it had decided to defer the announcement of election schedule of the civic body.

The national capital has five local bodies namely the North, East and South Delhi municipal corporations, the Delhi Cantonment Board and the New Delhi Municipal Council. The majority of Delhi’s area is covered by the North, South and East Delhi corporations. These three corporations were known as a single entity as Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) before 2012. The then Sheila Dixit government in 2012 decided to trifurcate the MCD. The move was opposed by the RWAs, saying it had led to unequal distribution of funds and mismanagement as there was no accountability.

''The working quality and financial condition of the trifurcated municipal bodies got strained and as a result, all development work by previous state government was compromised, and the city went back to the condition of what it was during 1995,'' the letter stated. ''URJA demands for a ‘performance audit’ of the various departments of the municipal corporation along with the process of grants by state government by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) within a time-bound period before holding the municipal elections,'' it added. Echoing similar concerns, B S Vohra, the head of East Delhi RWA, said RWAs were always against the trifurcation of MCDs, but it was done anyway. ''It is good news that they have decided to unify the MCDs. But we feel there should be more participation of civil societies. We suggest that RWA members should be part of the decision-making body of MCDs to ensure proper implementation,'' he said. PTI VA SRY

