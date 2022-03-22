Left Menu

Adityanath resigns from UP Legislative Council

He is all set to be sworn in as the chief minister for the second term on March 25.The priest-turned-politician was elected to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council in 2017 after becoming the chief minister for the first time.Earlier, he had represented the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister-designate Yogi Adityanath has resigned from the membership of the state legislative council, officials said on Tuesday. Adityanath sent his resignation letter to Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh Monday evening and it has been accepted, the Council secretariat said here on Tuesday.

The BJP leader's term as a member of the legislative council was till July 6, 2022.

Adityanath, who led his party to a thumping victory in the recent assembly elections, had won the Gorakhpur Urban seat. He is all set to be sworn in as the chief minister for the second term on March 25.

The priest-turned-politician was elected to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council in 2017 after becoming the chief minister for the first time.

Earlier, he had represented the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat.

