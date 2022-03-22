Left Menu

Services of 35,000 contractual employees to be regularised: Punjab CM

A decision has been taken to regularise the services of 35,000 contractual employees of group C and D, Mann said in a video message.Mann said he has given directions to the chief secretary in this regard. The CM said his party before the Punjab assembly polls had promised that it would regularise the services of contractual employees after coming to power.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-03-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 15:11 IST
Services of 35,000 contractual employees to be regularised: Punjab CM
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said his government will regularise the services of 35,000 contractual employees. ''A decision has been taken to regularise the services of 35,000 contractual employees of group C and D,'' Mann said in a video message.

Mann said he has given directions to the chief secretary in this regard. The CM said his party before the Punjab assembly polls had promised that it would regularise the services of contractual employees after coming to power. The fresh announcement came days after Mann announced to fill 25,000 posts in government departments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022