Ukrainian president speaks to Pope, invites prospect of mediation with Russia
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 22-03-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 15:53 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday he had spoken to Pope Francis and that he would welcome the Holy See's mediating role with Russia.
Pope Francis has implicitly criticised Russia and called the conflict in Ukraine an unjustified "senseless massacre".
"Told His Holiness about the difficult humanitarian situation and the blocking of rescue corridors by Russian troops. The mediating role of the Holy See in ending human suffering would be appreciated," Zelenskiy said in a tweet.
