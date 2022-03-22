Rampurhat incident horrific, Bengal in grip of culture of violence: Guv

Describing the death of eight people at Rampurhat as horrific, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said it indicates that the state is in the grip of a culture of “violence and lawlessness”.

Expressing pain at the incident in which eight people were charred to death after some houses were allegedly set on fire following the murder of a Trinamool Congress deputy panchayat chief at Bogtui village in Birbhum district, about 220 km from here, he sought an urgent update from the state chief secretary.

''Horrifying violence and arson orgy #Rampurhat #Birbhum indicates state is in grip of violence culture and lawlessness,'' the governor tweeted.

He said the incident is indicative of deterioration of law and order in the state.

''The administration is required to rise above partisan interests which in spite of cautions is not being reflected in reality,'' Dhankhar said in a televised message attached with the tweet.

Calling upon the police to deal with the matter professionally, the governor said that he has asked the state chief secretary to send him an update on the incident urgently.

''This matter is very difficult to resist (observation) that in West Bengal human rights are in decimation and rule of law has capsized,'' Dhankhar alleged.

