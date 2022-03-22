Punjab Assembly pays tributes to former governor, others

The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday paid tributes to former governor Sunith Francis Rodrigues and other personalities, who passed away since the last session.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann led the Vidhan Sabha in paying tributes.

During the first session of 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha here, the House paid respects to the former Punjab governor and former army chief Sunith Francis Rodrigues. Rordrigues headed the Indian Army between 1990 and 1993 and served the governor of Punjab between 2004 and 2010.

The House also paid rich tributes to Brig LS Lidder, who died in an IAF chopper crash along with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and other senior military officers. The members of the House also remembered BSF Jawan Dharminder Kumar, who laid down his life while patrolling in Assam. Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi demanded that the names of Lidder and Kumar be included in the obituary references. The House also paid tributes to actor-athlete Parveen Kumar.

Kumar, best known for playing Bheem in the TV series ''Mahabharat'' and for winning an Asian Games gold medal, died last month. The House also paid tributes to former minister Ramesh Dutt Sharma, former MLA Sant Ajit Singh and former MLA and freedom fighter Harbans Singh. The Vidhan Sabha also paid tributes to freedom fighters Prem Ballabh, Arjan Singh, Mohan Singh, Gopal Singh, Melo Devi, Dharam Singh, Jarnail Singh and Sukhdev Singh. Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan proposed the name of Rana Mahindra Partap Singh, the brother of MLA Rana Gurjit Singh for obituary references. A two-minute silence was observed in the memory of departed souls as a mark of respect during the obituary references.

