AAP plans roadshow in Guj on Apr 2; Kejriwal, Mann expected to attend

Delhi and Punjab chief ministers and top Aam Aadmi Party leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann will hold a roadshow in Ahmedabad on April 2 in what is likely to be the party's first major event in the run up to the Gujarat Assembly polls scheduled for later this year.

A senior AAP leader said the roadshow will take place in Bapunagar locality between 3pm and 8pm, with Kejriwal and Mann covering areas like Thakkarnagar, Jeevanwadi, Nikol.

''Kejriwal and Mann will hold a road show in Ahmedabad on April 2. They will hold another programme in Saurashtra region a few weeks later. Kejriwal will be visiting the state frequently in the run up to the 2022 elections,'' senior party leader Isudan Gadhvi told PTI on Tuesday.

Gadhvi said the AAP will contest the Gujarat Assembly polls in a full-fledged manner, adding that ''I believe the state will witness a tsunami in Gujarat like we did in Punjab''.

''The BJP gets seats in the urban areas in the name of Hindutva and also because people do not like the Congress. We believe we have a good chance in the state,'' Gadhvi said.

He said Kejriwal is also likely to visit a temple during his visit to the state, though the programme is not yet finalised.

Another leader said the complete schedule of the visit of the two leaders will be released a few days after it is finalised, even though formalities for the roadshow are almost complete. The AAP is upbeat after decimating the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal in the Punjab Assembly polls, with top leaders of both the traditional parties of the state biting the dust.

