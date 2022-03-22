Akhilesh resigns as LS member; to retain Karhal assembly seat

Left Menu

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday resigned as the member of Lok Sabha from Azamgarh constituency, deciding to retain the Karhal assembly seat he won in the recently held Uttar Pradesh polls.By quitting as a Lok Sabha member, Yadav has made it clear that he would now concentrate on state politics.Yadav met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Parliament House to put in his papers.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday resigned as the member of Lok Sabha from Azamgarh constituency, deciding to retain the Karhal assembly seat he won in the recently held Uttar Pradesh polls.

By quitting as a Lok Sabha member, Yadav has made it clear that he would now concentrate on state politics.

Yadav met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Parliament House to put in his papers. The Samajwadi Party tweeted a short video of the party supremo handing over the resignation letter to Birla.

It is usual for the Chair to announce the acceptance of a member's resignation in the House.

Akhilesh Yadav had won the Karhal assembly seat in Mainpuri district in the recently-held assembly polls, defeating Union minister S P Singh Baghel.

This was the first assembly election Akhilesh had contested. During his tenure as the state chief minister, Yadav was a member of the legislative council.

The BJP and its allies retained power while the Samajwadi Party-led alliance bagged 125 seats in the assembly polls which turned out to be a bipolar contest.

Besides him, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has four other members in Lok Sabha, including his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

