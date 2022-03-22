Left Menu

Congress picks block committee chief Yashoda Verma to contest Khairagarh assembly bypoll in Chhattisgarh

Singh contested the last assembly election 2018 on a JCC J ticket and became MLA for the fourth time from Khairagarh.

PTI | Rajnandgaon | Updated: 22-03-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 16:27 IST
Khairagarh block Congress committee chief Yashoda Verma will contest the April 12 bypoll to the Khairagarh assembly constituency in Chhattisgarh on the ruling party's ticket, a spokesperson said on Tuesday. The Khairagarh seat fell vacant after the death of sitting Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) MLA Devvrat Singh in November last year.

Verma's name was approved for the bypoll by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, the spokesperson said.

Verma comes from the Lodhi community which has a considerable presence in the constituency located in the Rajnandgaon district.

She had served as a member of the Rajnandgaon Zila Panchayat in the past.

Speaking to mediapersons, she exuded confidence about winning the by-election.

The opposition BJP and JCC (J) are yet to announce their candidates for the electoral contest for which the last day of filing of nominations is March 24.

Polling will be held on April 12 and votes will be counted on April 16.

Devvrat Singh, who represented the Khairagarh assembly segment four times, belonged to the erstwhile royal family of Khairagarh. He was first elected as a legislator in 1995 on a Congress ticket.

In December 2017, he quit the Congress and later joined the late Ajit Jogi's Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) party. Singh contested the last assembly election (2018) on a JCC (J) ticket and became MLA for the fourth time from Khairagarh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

