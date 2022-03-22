Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 16:36 IST
RS fails to equal record of witnessing 13 full sittings without forced disruptions
The Rajya Sabha failed to equal its previous record of witnessing 13 full sittings without any forced disruptions on Tuesday when Opposition members created an uproar over the high petrol, diesel and LPG prices, forcing the House to be adjourned.

Sources said the run of 12 consecutive full sittings of the Upper House of Parliament without forced adjournments due to disruptions was interrupted on Tuesday when the House was adjourned by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu during the Zero Hour as Trinamool Congress (TMC) members insisted that their notice on price rise under Rule 267 be admitted.

The last eight sittings of the first part of the Budget session and the first four sittings of the ongoing second part of the session were without any such forced adjournments.

The previous record of 13 full sittings of the House without forced adjournments was during its 249th session -- the Monsoon session of 2019.

''The Rajya Sabha missed the opportunity of setting a new record after three years,'' a senior official of the Upper House said.

