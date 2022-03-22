Left Menu

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 22-03-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 16:47 IST
Puducherry Assembly to convene on Mar 30 to adopt Vote on Account
Puducherry Assembly Speaker R Selvam on Tuesday said the House would be convened here on March 30 to adopt an interim vote-on-account to allocate funds for the first few months of 2022-2023.

He said the Assembly session would begin at 9.30 am on March 30 and Chief Minister N Rangasamy, who is holding the Finance portfolio, would table the vote-on-account Bill on the day proposing to earmark funds for the upcoming financial year.

The House has 30 elected and three nominated members. The AINRC, which is heading the NDA government here, has 10 members while its ally BJP has six MLAs and three nominated legislators are providing support.

Besides six independent legislators, the House has six members belonging to the opposition DMK and two to the Congress.

