France's Macron mulls food stamps to help poor households cope with Ukraine war fallout

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 22-03-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 18:25 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron Image Credit: ANI
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron, currently campaigning for re-election, on Tuesday said he was considering giving special cheques to poor households to compensate for increased food prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The war between the two countries, two of the world's top crop producers, paired with a surge in energy prices will lead to a global food crisis, Macron told France Bleu radio.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

