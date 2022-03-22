US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court pick Jackson stresses God and country amid Republican attacks; U.S. Republican Senate hopeful Brooks pledges to 'fire' McConnell and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. Supreme Court pick Jackson stresses God and country amid Republican attacks

Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's nominee to become the first Black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court, stressed her patriotism and Christian faith on Monday while Republicans asked whether she has a hidden agenda that favors criminals. In her opening statement during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing, Jackson said she was blessed to be "born in this great nation" and added: "I must also pause to reaffirm my thanks to God, for it is faith that sustains me at this moment." Jackson, 51, pledged independence if confirmed by the Senate to the nation's top judicial body and embraced a limited role for jurists.

U.S. Republican Senate hopeful Brooks pledges to 'fire' McConnell

U.S. Senate Republican hopeful Mo Brooks pledged on Monday to "fire" Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, days after former President Donald Trump told an interviewer that he could pull his endorsement of the Alabama congressman. "Today, I unveil my pledge to America, to fire Mitch McConnell. If elected to the Senate, I will not vote for Mitch McConnell for leader," Brooks said in a 90-second digital ad.

Chevron pulls union workers from California refinery ahead of strike

Union workers were removed from a Chevron Corp oil refinery near San Francisco hours ahead of a deadline to begin the first labor strike at the gasoline producing plant in more than 40 years. More than 500 United Steelworkers members were bussed out of the plant Sunday evening and replaced by non-union staff. No new contract talks are planned, said USW Local 5 First Vice President B.K. White in an interview.

'Cowboys for Trump' founder faces U.S. Capitol riot criminal trial

A New Mexico county commissioner who founded a group called "Cowboys for Trump" faced trial on Monday on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, in an important test for prosecutors that could affect other criminal cases. A federal judge in the District of Columbia began the trial for Couy Griffin, who is charged with breaching a restricted area protected by the U.S. Secret Service and engaging in disorderly conduct in that area. The trial is expected to end Tuesday with closing arguments.

Storms threaten deep South after tornadoes rip through Texas

The threat of tornadoes and strong thunderstorms loomed over the deep South in the United States on Tuesday, a day after the same system produced reported twisters that destroyed homes and injured at least several people. The system was expected to drop 3 to 5 inches (8-13 cm) of rain and produce strong winds of up to 45 miles an hour as it sweeps through Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi and into the Tennessee valley throughout the day, the National Weather Service said.

Rhode Island reaches $107 million opioid settlements with Teva and Allergan

Rhode Island's attorney general on Monday announced settlements he valued at $107 million against the drugmakers Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and AbbVie's Allergan unit to resolve claims over their roles in fueling an opioid epidemic in the state. Attorney General Peter Neronha said the settlements include $28.5 million in cash, plus the delivery to Rhode Island of anti-overdose treatments - 1 million Naloxone sprays and 67,000 bottles of Suboxone pills - over 10 years.

Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Greitens accused by ex-wife of domestic violence

The ex-wife of Eric Greitens, a former Missouri governor now mounting a run for U.S. Senate, accused the candidate in court papers made public on Monday of physical violence toward her and the couple's sons. Greitens responded by posting a statement to Twitter, calling Sheena Greitens' accusations "lies" peddled by political operatives and the media.

Senators poised to grill Biden's U.S. Supreme Court pick Jackson

Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's nominee to become the first Black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court, on Tuesday begins two days of questioning by senators at her confirmation hearing, with some Republicans signaling aggressive lines of attack. After listening to Senate Judiciary Committee members deliver their opening statements on Monday, Jackson sought to emphasize faith and patriotism in her own statement, saying she has lived a life "blessed beyond measure." She also highlighted her independence as a jurist and her duty to decide cases "without fear or favor."

Texas court reinstates injunction blocking probes of transgender kids' parents

A Texas appeals court on Tuesday reinstated a temporary injunction prohibiting the state from investigating parents who provide their transgender children certain medical care that Governor Greg Abbott has branded "child abuse." The Texas Third Court of Appeals ruling came in a lawsuit the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Lamda Legal filed on behalf of a 16-year-old transgender girl, her parents and her licensed therapist challenging a directive issued by Abbott last month.

Miami Beach declares curfew after spate of gun violence

The city of Miami Beach declared a curfew from Thursday until Monday in response to gun violence and raucous spring break crowds that have stretched public services beyond their capacity to respond, officials said on Monday. Five people were hospitalized in two separate shootings over the weekend, as larger-than-usual crowds have swarmed the island just across the bridge from the city of Miami.

(With inputs from agencies.)