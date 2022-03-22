Legislative Council polls: Nomination papers of two SP candidates rejected

Nomination papers of two Samajwadi Party candidates for the elections to the Legislative Council were rejected during the scrutiny on Tuesday, paving the way for the unopposed victory of BJP nominees.

The nomination papers of Udayvir Singh and Rakesh Yadav besides that of an independent were rejected during the scrutiny, officials said.

The papers of the three were having certain shortcomings and Returning Officer Ankit Kumar Agarwal has dismissed them, they said.

An SP party delegation submitted a memorandum to the Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh in Lucknow, alleging ''conspiracy'' in annulling the nomination papers of the candidates from Mathura-Eta-Mainpuri Local Authority Constituency neighbouring Akhilesh Yadav's native Etawah district. The rejection of the nomination papers will pave the way for the victory of BJP candidates.

BJP's Ashish Yadav and Omprakash Singh are all set to win unopposed but an official announcement will be made on March 24 after the completion of the process.

After the high-octane state Assembly polls, the BJP and the Samajwadi Party are once again locked in a keen contest for 36 seats of the state Legislative Council scheduled for April 9.

Earlier in the day, Akhilesh Yadav also shared a video on Twitter in which some people can be seen stopping SP candidates from entering the collectorate in Etah even in the presence of police, even as abuses can be heard in the background.

In another tweet, the SP chief said, ''Expecting that democracy will be protested under the BJP rule is like finding stars in the daytime. This is a very condemnable form of muscle power. Either the nomination forms will not be allowed to be filed or the election or its results will be influenced.'' He said the fear of defeat crushes mandate of the people, Akhilesh said. In the memorandum to the EC submitted in lucknow, SP state president Naresh Uttam and party national spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary alleged a conspiracy to take Udayvir Singh and Rakesh Yadav hostage and stone pelting by the ''BJP goons'' on SP workers.

They demanded strict action against all those responsible for it, and said the nomination process should be started again.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)