Canada's Trudeau strikes deal to keep Liberals in power till 2025-source

Canada's ruling Liberal Party and the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) have reached a tentative agreement for the NDP to support Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in key parliamentary votes until 2025, a senior Liberal source said on Tuesday. Trudeau has failed to gain a majority of seats in parliament in the past two elections. So the left-leaning NDP has backed Trudeau in key votes since 2019, but this agreement would formalize future support, the source said.

"This is about delivering stability and results in an unstable world in areas of mutual agreement like climate change and healthcare," said the source, who was not authorized to speak on the record ahead of the public announcement. Trudeau is due to speak to reporters at 9 a.m. EST (1 p.m. GMT) and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh will hold a news conference at about 10:30 a.m. in Ottawa.

The deal would see the two parties collaborate on key legislation and in parliamentary committees, but would not be a formal coalition in which the NDP joins the cabinet, the source said. Minority governments like the one Trudeau now leads tend to last an average of about two years, but this agreement could permit it to last the entire four-year term.

"The NDP-Liberal coalition is nothing more than a callous attempt by Trudeau to hold on to power," said Conservative Party leader Candice Bergen. "Canadians did not vote for an NDP government. This is little more than backdoor socialism." The deal would see the left-leaning NDP back the centre-left Liberals in confidence votes, including the next four budgets, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp first reported late on Monday. This year's budget is due to be presented in early April.

The Liberals in return would follow through on some elements of programs long promoted by the NDP, possibly on national coverage for prescription medicines and dental care, according to the CBC. The deal would see the two parties collaborate on some legislation and on parliamentary committees, but would not include the NDP joining Trudeau's cabinet.

It did not provide details on what legislation they would collaborate on. NDP leader Singh last year ruled out a formal deal to keep the minority Liberal government in power but added he was willing to support Trudeau.

