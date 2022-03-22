Left Menu

Top U.S, UK officials to meet on possible steel tariff deal -sources

A spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Trevelyan would give an update after her talks on Tuesday. In an interview with the Daily Mail published late on Monday, Trevelyan was quoted as saying she believed a deal on the tariffs could pave the way for resumption of formal negotiations on a free trade agreement that were put on ice when President Joe Biden took office in January 2021.

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 18:39 IST
Top U.S, UK officials to meet on possible steel tariff deal -sources

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will meet British trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan on Tuesday to finalize a possible deal on removing U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters. Trevelyan, in Baltimore for two days of meetings with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, said on Monday that the two sides were making good progress in the steel talks, which are led by Raimondo's Commerce Department.

One of the sources, who was not authorized to speak publicly, said Trevelyan and Raimondo were expected to seal a deal on the tariffs during their meeting. Under the agreement, the United States would remove tariffs on British steel and aluminum exports put in place under then-President Donald Trump, the Daily Mail reported late Monday. In exchange, Britain would drop retaliatory tariffs on American brands such as Harley-Davidson.

Representatives for the U.S. Department of Commerce could not immediately be reached for comment. A spokesperson for the British government said the two sides had been working "at pace" to resolve the longstanding irritant in U.S.-British relations, and confirmed that Trevelyan and Raimondo would meet on the issue later Tuesday.

"We are optimistic that a deal could be reached soon," the spokesperson said. A spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Trevelyan would give an update after her talks on Tuesday.

In an interview with the Daily Mail published late on Monday, Trevelyan was quoted as saying she believed a deal on the tariffs could pave the way for resumption of formal negotiations on a free trade agreement that were put on ice when President Joe Biden took office in January 2021. She said there had "definitely" been a change of approach from Biden and that his administration was interested in the idea.

The United States and Britain launched formal talks on the steel and aluminum tariffs in January and agreed to work toward "an expeditious outcome that ensures the viability of steel and aluminum industries in both markets." They said the talks also will cover the UK's 25% retaliatory tariffs on U.S. products, which include whiskey, motorcycles, blue jeans and tobacco.

Britain is keen to negotiate duty-free access to American steel and aluminum markets similar to that granted by Washington to the European Union on Jan. 1 as part of a quota deal reached last October that took six months to negotiate. The U.S. metals tariffs - 25% on steel and 10% on aluminum - were first imposed in March 2018 by the Trump administration under the Section 232 national security law to protect U.S. producers from subsidized imports.

U.S. steelmakers worry that American negotiations with Britain and similar talks with Japan will further drive up imports, which jumped nearly 50% last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II; Moving Towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II;...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022