Macron appeals for calm after death of jailed Corsican nationalist - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday called for calm after the death in prison of Yvan Colonna, a Corsican nationalist who had become a symbol of the Mediterranean island's problems with mainland France.

Colonna died on Monday after falling into a coma after he was strangled by a fellow inmate. Violent protests rocked the island in early March after he was attacked and his death has triggered concerns that they could flare up again. "The most important thing is that the calm is maintained, that talks continue," Macron said in an interview with France Bleu radio, praising local politicians for making similar calls.

Clashes between Corsican protesters and police after the attack on Colonna prompted an emergency visit by Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who said Paris could discuss autonomy for the island. Corsica has a history of separatist violence and the government is set to keep a close eye on any signs of it just weeks before France's presidential election.

Prosecutors started a terrorism investigation into the incident at the prison. Macron said action would be taken "because we cannot allow these kinds of acts to happen in our prisons". Colonna, a shepherd, was serving a life sentence at a prison in the southern French city of Arles for the 1998 murder of Claude Erignac, who as prefect of Corsica embodied the power of the French state on the island. He said he was innocent.

Mourners peacefully gathered in two Corsican towns to pay respects to Colonna on Monday evening, local media reported. Roger Antech, editor-in-chief of newspaper Corse Matin, told FranceInfo radio that he felt the situation would calm out of respect for Colonna's family until his burial, but there was "no guarantee as to what happens afterwards."

Other presidential candidates also weighed in on Tuesday. Marine Le Pen, the far-right leader who could make it into the second round of the elections next month, said the government owed voters answers on how such a "shameful" death could have happened.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)