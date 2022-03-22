Left Menu

Maha: Close aide of Ashok Chavan to be leader of Cong in Council

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-03-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 18:59 IST
Maha: Close aide of Ashok Chavan to be leader of Cong in Council
Maharashtra Legislative Council chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar on Tuesday announced that Amar Rajurkar would be the leader of the Congress in the Upper House.

The post was vacant after the death of veteran Congress leader Sharad Ranpise.

Rajurkar hails from Nanded and is known for his proximity to former chief minister Ashok Chavan, currently the state PWD minister.

Nimbalkar also announced that Abhijeet Wanjari would be the Congress' new chief whip in the Council.

The Congress has nine members in the 78-member Legislative Council.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

