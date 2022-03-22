35,000 temporary workers to get permanent jobs in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced that 35,000 temporary employees of Group C and D will be regularised. The Punjab CM in a tweet mentioned, "We have decided to make 35,000 temporary employees of Group C and D permanent. I have directed Chief Secretary to end such contractual and outsourcing recruitments."

He also added that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had promised the same in the manifesto and hence they are trying to get it implemented at the earliest. Meanwhile, the AAP ministers took charge of their respective offices at Punjab Civil Secretariat today.

Laljit Singh Bhullar has been given the Transport and Hospital Ministery; Harpal Singh Cheema has been made the Minister for Finance Excise and Taxation; Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer took charge as school Education, Sports and Youth Services and Higher Education Minister and Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Forests and Wildlife Departments have been allocated to Lal Chand Kataruchak. Earlier, on March 17, Punjab's newly-elected MLAs including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took oath as members of the Legislative Assembly. The legislators were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Protem Speaker Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar.

AAP leader and the party's face for recently held Punjab assembly polls took oath as the Chief Minister of the state on March 16. AAP recorded a landslide victory in the recently concluded Punjab assembly polls winning 92 seats, sidelining most of its rivals. (ANI)

