BJP-led Centre should form panel to know truth behind exodus of Kashmiri Pandits: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led central government should appoint a commission to know the truth behind the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 19:36 IST
National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led central government should appoint a commission to know the truth behind the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s. "I think they (BJP-led Central Govt) should appoint a commission & that'll tell them who is responsible...You want to know the truth, you should appoint a commission," Abdullah told the mediapersons in Delhi.

His remarks came in the backdrop of the ongoing controversy over the film 'The Kashmir Files', which is based on the 1990 exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits. The film, which focuses on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s, has been mired in controversy since its release on March 11 with the BJP and Opposition parties sparring over the portrayal of the incidents. (ANI)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

