AIADMK leader slams Karnataka govt over Mekedatu Dam issue

Slamming Karnataka government over Mekedatu Dam issue, AIADMK leader M Thambidurai on Tuesday said the project will affect the people of Tamil Nadu.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 19:40 IST
AIADMK leader M Thambidurai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Slamming Karnataka government over Mekedatu Dam issue, AIADMK leader M Thambidurai on Tuesday said the project will affect the people of Tamil Nadu. "Our party leaders and members supported that (state assembly's resolution on Mekedatu Dam). It is a unanimous sentiment of the people of Tamil Nadu. The state is facing a water problem at the Cauvery basin. If they construct Mekedatu, it will affect the people," Thambidurai told ANI.

"We are facing drinking water and irrigation problems. As far as Karnataka is concerned, Supreme Court has given direction to not construct any dam without the approval of concerned states-Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu. Karnataka government announced Rs 1,000 crore for construction which is not correct," added the AIADMK leader. Earlier on July 31, Basavaraj Bommai on his two-day visit to Delhi met Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and requested him to approve the Mekedatu scheme and declare Upper Krishna and Upper Bhadra schemes as national projects.

The Mekedatu balancing reservoir-cum drinking water project, to be constructed across the Cauvery river basin, has been at the centre of controversy between the states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

