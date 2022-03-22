Left Menu

Suvendu Adhikari calls for President's rule in West Bengal after Birbhum violence

Following the violence in West Bengal's Birbhum in which eight people were killed, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday called for President's rule in the state.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 22-03-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 19:52 IST
Suvendu Adhikari calls for President's rule in West Bengal after Birbhum violence
Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Following the violence in West Bengal's Birbhum in which eight people were killed, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday called for President's rule in the state. "Law and order situation across West Bengal is grave. 26 murders have taken place in the last one week in different parts of the state. Centre should intervene and use Article 356 (President's Rule) or Article 355 to bring the situation under control in Bengal," Adhikari told ANI.

As many as eight people have been burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bahadur Shaikh. Director-General of Police (DGP) West Bengal, Manoj Malviya said that 11 arrests have been made in the case so far. He further informed that Bahadur Shaikh's murder was reported last night, an hour after which 7-8 houses nearby had caught fire. (ANI)

