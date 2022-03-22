U.S. Senate must quickly pass bill removing normal trade status for Russia -Schumer

The U.S. Senate must quickly pass legislation to revoke "most favored nation" trade status for Russia and hold Russian President Vladimir Putin accountable, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday.

The House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed legislation to remove Permanent Normal Trade Relations (PNTR) for Russia on March 17.

"Putin's regime is wicked and the best message we can send him is to pass PNTR legislation with overwhelming bipartisan support," Schumer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)