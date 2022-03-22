Reunification of Delhi civic bodies will help BJP attempt image makeover, say its leaders

With the Centre likely to bring a Bill in the coming days to reunify three existing municipal corporations in the city, many in the Delhi BJP, ruling the civic bodies since 2007, believed that the move will give the party a chance to attempt an image makeover and fight anti-incumbency against it in future polls.

The dates of polls for 272 wards of North, East and South Delhi Municipal Corporations due in April are yet to be announced by the State Election Commission amid developments related to reunification process.

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to the Bill to merge the three municipal corporations in Delhi, sources in the government said.

The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill is likely to be introduced in the ongoing Budget session of Parliament, they said.

The financial condition of the Municipal Corporation deteriorated after trifurcation and many problems arose and even the Delhi government did not help it, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said welcoming the Centre's move.

The erstwhile Delhi Municipal Corporation was trifurcated into three municipal corporations - South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) in 2011.

While claiming that the reunification will help strengthen the municipal corporations and ensure better delivery of civic services to Delhiites, Gupta rejected the allegations that the move was aimed at political benefit to the BJP.

''The AAP is opposing the move because it will strengthen the corporation. In the last seven years, they worked to weaken the civic bodies. We are not doing politics on it. The Modi government always works for the betterment of the people,'' he told reporters.

Several senior party leaders in the Delhi BJP, however, said the reunification will delay the civic body polls and provide a chance to the party to turn the tide of anti-incumbency against it that was largely due to failure in service delivery to the people due to financial crunch.

''With the AAP ruling in Delhi since 2015 and the BJP at the helm in the civic bodies, the functioning of corporations was severely hampered, affecting services like sanitation, primary education and community health. All this brought bad name to the BJP although the AAP government was actively involved in stopping funds crucial for functioning of the corporations,'' a top Delhi BJP leader said.

It is expected that the Bill will find some way to ensure removal of obstruction in fund flow to the civic bodies so that they work without any financial crunch, he said.

Another senior Delhi BJP leader said the Bill is likely to make the provision for a mayor having full five-year term. Currently, each of the three corporations elect mayor for one year term.

''A mayor with five year term in the unified municipal corporation will ensure that there will be an elected representative who will have power to deliver civic services to the people. With the Bill giving more teeth to such an elected mayor, the Delhi will have a functionary who would match up to the Chief Minister. This was the case when a powerful mayor ruled the MCD prior to 2011,'' he said.

The AAP was indulged in a sustained assault on the BJP for over a year, accusing corruption and mismanagement by its leaders in the three corporations, in the wake of civic body polls.

The BJP leaders accepted that there was a strong anti-incumbency wave against the party, citing findings of a survey report according to which it was going to win hardly 50 wards.

In 2017, facing a strong anti-incumbency wave and high-pitched campaigning by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had registered a sweep winning 181 of the 273 wards.

The AAP, which is riding high on its landslide victory in the recently-concluded Punjab Assembly polls, had slammed the BJP-led central government over deferring the announcement of MCD poll dates, and questioned the Delhi State Election Commission's move.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)