Haryana Assembly passes anti-conversion Bill amid Congress walkout

Amid a Congress walkout, the Haryana Assembly on Tuesday passed a Bill against religious conversion through force, undue influence or allurement.

The Bill was introduced in the Assembly on March 4 and according to it, the onus of proof lies with the accused.

Similar Bills in the recent past have been passed in the BJP-ruled state, including Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill, 2022, if conversion is done by allurement, use of force, coercion or fraudulent means, including the use of digital mode, there is a provision for imprisonment of one to five years and a fine of not less than Rs 1 lakh.

Anyone concealing his religion with intention to marry shall be punished with imprisonment for a term not less than three years, which may extend to 10 years and shall be liable to fine not less than Rs 3 lakh.

The mass conversion shall be punished with the imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than five years, which may extend to 10 years and shall also be liable to pay a fine not less than Rs 4 lakh, as per the Bill.

It said whoever converts or attempts to convert a minor, woman or a person belonging to the SC or ST using force, threat, undue influence, coercion, allurement shall be punished with imprisonment for a term not less than four years, which may extend to 10 years and liable to fine not less than Rs 3 lakh.

Every offence committed under this Act shall be cognisable, non-bailable and triable by a Sessions Court.

The House witnessed noisy scenes as sharp exchanges took place between the treasury and Congress benches during the discussion, which lasted for an hour.

The Congress members staged a brief walkout and the Bill was passed in their absence.

Earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said in the House, ''If anyone converts by choice, we don't have a problem, but not if allurement, force or threat is used''.

''In the heart of their hearts, our Congress friends also understand this but it is their compulsion to oppose. Even today, our friends in the Congress do not have the courage to call the right right and wrong wrong,'' said Khattar.

The CM said the Bill aimed at instilling fear among those who commit the crime of forcible conversions. The purpose of this Bill is to control forced religious conversion, he said.

The CM said 127 FIRs over complaints for forced religious conversion were registered in six districts in four years. Most complaints pertained to Yamunanagar, Panipat, Gurugram, Palwal and Faridabad districts.

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who is the Leader of the Opposition, said already there is provision of punishment for forcible conversions in the existing laws.

Hooda said when FIRs are being registered, this means there is provision in the current law to stop forcible conversions. Then what is the need for a fresh law, he said pointing at Khattar.

''Your party-led government is ruling at the Centre, get the law passed in Parliament, then we will do it in the Assembly,'' said Hooda.

Hooda made it clear that the Congress does not support forcible conversions.

This Bill is not about Hindu-Muslim, he said.

''Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists, Christians, and people from other religions live in Haryana. Since 1966, when Haryana was carved out as a separate state, tell me one case of forcible conversion,'' Hooda asked.

''What will be the implications of this Bill,'' he asked.

A careful thought should be given and there should be no hurry, Hooda said.

Senior Congress leader Kiran Choudhary said, ''I think this will be a black chapter in Haryana's history.'' ''This Bill will deepen the communal divide, this Bill is scary. It can have grave consequences in future..the shape in which this Bill has been brought is what we are objecting to,'' she said.

This Bill is completely violative of Article 25 of the Indian Constitution (freedom to profess, practice and propagate religion), she said.

She also took exception to the definition of ''allurement'' in the Bill.

As per the Bill, ''allurement means and includes an act of offering any temptation in the form of any gift or gratification or material benefits either in cash or kind or employment, education in school run by any religious body, better life style, divine pleasure or promise thereof''.

''Now, what is this word ''divine pleasure'', my divine pleasure may be that I go to a gurdwara and offer prayers, will that be stopped. This Bill has grave ramifications,'' said Choudhary.

Referring to another provision of the Bill, she said under it conversion means renouncing one's religion and adopting another religion but does not include return of any person to the religion professed or being professed by, any one or both, the parents or grandparents of a person.

Senior Congress leader Raghuvir Singh Kadian said, ''There is no emergency or urgency for bringing this Bill. I feel that this Bill smacks of divisive politics, which is not good''.

This Bill should be sent to the House select committee, Kadian demanded.

Minister Mool Chand Sharma raised the issue of murder of Nikita Tomar, who was shot dead outside her college in 2020 in Faridabad district's Ballabhgarh.

''She was being forced to convert and had to lose her life for this,'' said Sharma while adding the Bill will provide a strong deterrence to anyone thinking of trying to forcibly convert anyone.

