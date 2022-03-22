New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

DEL106 HR-CONVERSION-2NDLD BILL Haryana Assembly passes anti-conversion Bill amid Congress walkout Chandigarh: Amid a Congress walkout, the Haryana Assembly on Tuesday passed a Bill against religious conversion through force, undue influence or allurement.

DEL31 HR-CHINTELS-KHATTAR Khattar recommends CBI probe into Chintels Paradiso incident Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday recommended a CBI probe into the Chintels Paradiso building collapse in Gurugram which had claimed two lives.

DEL35 PB-SIDHU-AAP AAP nominations for RS polls a 'betrayal' of Punjab: Sidhu Chandigarh: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday took on AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal over his party's five nominees for the Rajya Sabha polls, saying except for former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, the rest of the nominations are a ''betrayal of Punjab''.

DES25 PB-MANN-LD EMPLOYEES Services of 35,000 contractual employees to be regularised: Punjab CM Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said his government will regularise the services of 35,000 contractual employees.

DES50 PB-2NLD ASSEMBLY Punjab CM declares holiday on martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann declared a holiday on March 23, the martyrdom day of legendary freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

DES42 PB-MANN-MODI Bhagwant Mann to meet PM Modi on Mar 24 Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Thursday, official sources said on Tuesday.

LGD17 PB-COURT-MAJITHIA Mohali court extends Majithia's judicial remand till Apr 5 Chandigarh: A Mohali court on Tuesday extended the judicial remand of SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia till April 5 in a drug case.

DEL6 UKD-DHAMI-UNIFORM CIVIL CODE BJP govt in U'khand will fulfil all poll promises, uniform civil code important among them: Dhami Dehradun: Pushkar Singh Dhami, who will be sworn as Uttarakhand chief minister on Wednesday, has said that he will provide a transparent government and fulfil the BJP's all pre-poll commitments, including bringing a uniform civil code.

DES5 UKD-DHAMI-SWEARING-IN Dhami to be sworn-in as Uttarakhand CM on Wednesday afternoon Dehradun: Pushkar Singh Dhami will be sworn-in as Uttarakhand Chief Minister on Wednesday at a grand ceremony to be held at the Parade Ground here in the presence of BJP top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

DES12 UKD-CABINET BJP in process of finalising candidates for new Uttarakhand cabinet Dehradun: Having decided to retain Pushkar Singh Dhami as the chief minister, the BJP has now moved on to the next job at hand, cabinet formation in Uttarakhand.

DES13 UP-ADITYANATH-COUNCIL Adityanath resigns from UP Legislative Council Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister-designate Yogi Adityanath has resigned from the membership of the state legislative council, officials said on Tuesday.

DES43 UP-OATH CEREMONY Stage set for grand swearing-in ceremony for second Yogi government Lucknow: The stage is set for a grand swearing-in ceremony of the second Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh at the sprawling Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ikana stadium in the state capital on March 25. DES38 UP-LD COUNCIL POLL Legislative Council polls: Nomination papers of two SP candidates rejected Lucknow/Etah: Nomination papers of two Samajwadi Party candidates for the elections to the Legislative Council were rejected during the scrutiny on Tuesday, paving the way for the unopposed victory of BJP nominees.

DES1 UP-LPG PRICE HIKE-AKHILESH Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP over LPG price hike, terms it 'gift of inflation' Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday slammed the ruling BJP over the hike in domestic cooking gas price, terming it ''another gift of inflation'' for the people after the elections in five states.

DES49 RJ-ASSEMBLY-MLA I am slave of Nehru-Gandhi family, says Rajasthan MLA Jaipur: Independent MLA Sanyam Lodha on Tuesday described himself as a ''slave'' of the Nehru-Gandhi family, saying he will remain so till his last breadth. DES37 RJ-KASHMIR FILES Rajasthan: Uproar in Assembly as prohibitory orders in Kota mention 'The Kashmir Files' Jaipur/Kota: An uproar was witnessed in the Rajasthan Assembly on Tuesday as BJP MLAs opposed the imposition of prohibitory orders in Kota district following the release of the movie, ''The Kashmir Files''.

