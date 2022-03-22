UK trade chief says will meet with U.S. Commerce chief on steel talks
Reuters | Baltimore | Updated: 22-03-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 20:51 IST
- Country:
- United States
Britain's trade minister, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, said she will meet with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo later on Tuesday to discuss resolving the U.S.-UK steel tariff dispute.
"We've been making good progress," Trevelyan told reporters at an event in Baltimore of the steel talks. "We'll see where we get to."
Her comments come as sources told Reuters that the two officials may finalize a possible deal to eliminate 25% U.S. tariffs on UK-produced steel imports
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Baltimore
- Anne-Marie Trevelyan
- U.S.
- Commerce
- Trevelyan
- Britain
- Gina Raimondo
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-Indian diplomats approaching U.S. over ONGC Videsh taking Venezuelan oil -CEO
U.S. gasoline prices soar to highest since 2008 on Russia conflict -AAA
U.S. Congress to 'explore' Russian oil ban, enact $10 bln in aid for Ukraine this week -House Speaker Pelosi
U.S., European allies discuss banning imports of Russian oil
Blinken signals U.S. support for Ukraine with border meeting