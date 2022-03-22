Left Menu

UK trade chief says will meet with U.S. Commerce chief on steel talks

Reuters | Baltimore | Updated: 22-03-2022 20:52 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
Britain's trade minister, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, said she will meet with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo later on Tuesday to discuss resolving the U.S.-UK steel tariff dispute.

"We've been making good progress," Trevelyan told reporters at an event in Baltimore of the steel talks. "We'll see where we get to."

Her comments come as sources told Reuters that the two officials may finalize a possible deal to eliminate 25% U.S. tariffs on UK-produced steel imports

