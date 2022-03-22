Left Menu

No indications of imminent Russian chemical weapons attack in Ukraine -U.S. defense official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2022 21:09 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 21:09 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has not yet seen any concrete indications of an imminent Russian chemical or biological weapons attack in Ukraine but is closely monitoring intelligence, a senior U.S. defense official said on Tuesday.

President Joe Biden said on Monday that Russia's false accusations that Kyiv has biological and chemical weapons illustrate that Russian President Vladimir Putin is considering using them himself in the war against Ukraine.

The U.S. official, speaking to reporters on condition of anonymity, shared Biden's assessment but added: "There's no indication that there's something imminent in that regard right now."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

