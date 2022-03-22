Left Menu

Mexico criticizes U.S. for prioritizing Ukraine aid over Central America

Russia refers to its incursion as a "special military operation." Lopez Obrador has long pressed the United States to invest more in Central America to help tackle the causes of migration.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 22-03-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 21:21 IST
Mexico criticizes U.S. for prioritizing Ukraine aid over Central America
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador criticized the United States on Tuesday for its swift action to approve aid to Ukraine even as investment in Central America is stalled over "bureaucracy." The United States has dedicated billions of dollars in assistance, including weapons, to Ukraine to fend off Russia's invasion of its neighbor. Russia refers to its incursion as a "special military operation."

Lopez Obrador has long pressed the United States to invest more in Central America to help tackle the causes of migration. U.S. President Joe Biden has pledged at least $4 billion to promote development in Central America and southern Mexico. "(The United States) has just authorized resources, and that is fine because it is its policy to protect Ukraine ... but that was approved by the U.S. Congress I think in two days, and the support for the Central American brothers is already for four years and it's not approved," he told a news conference.

"The relationship is very good, but there is also a lot of bureaucracy there," Lopez Obrador added, referring to the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II; Moving Towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II;...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022