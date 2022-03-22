Delhi Assembly Budget session from Wednesday, likely to be stormy

The Budget session of the Delhi Assembly, scheduled to begin from Wednesday, is likely to witness stormy scenes as the opposition BJP legislators have planned to corner the Kejriwal government over a range of issues and seek clarity over its stand on unification of three municipal corporations in the city.

The session will begin with Lt Governor Anil Baijal's address in the House after obituary reference at 11 AM on Wednesday.

Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri along with BJP MLAs said the party legislators will raise several issues like Anganwadi workers and helpers wages and their regularisation. Regularisation of guest teachers, contract workers will also be raised.

The BJP will also highlight the poor condition of water supply, public transport, health facilities and problem of pollution in the city, he said.

Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta said the BJP will also ask the Kejriwal government to clarify its stand on the unification of three municipal corporations.

''The AAP is confused as to which way to go. Their bid to weaken MCD hasn't served them well. Its attempt to call the reform a tactic to delay elections contradicts its own demand to unify MCD. In the hope to politicise the issue, they are only exposing their agenda's hollowness,'' Gupta charged.

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to the Bill to merge the three municipal corporations in Delhi, sources in the government said.

According to the list of business for first day of the session, sitting of the House will commence half an hour after conclusion of Lt Governor's address.

Third report of the Business Advisory Committee will be tabled in the House. Also, a motion will be moved by the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for election of the members of Public Accounts Committee, Estimates Committee and Committee on Government Undertakings, it said.

Sources said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is expected to table the annual budget of the Kejriwal government in the House on Saturday.

