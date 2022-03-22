Haryana MLAs to get Rs 20,000 as allowance for drivers

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced that MLAs will now get a ''driver allowance'' of Rs 20,000 per month in addition to the travel allowance being given at the rate of Rs 18 per kilometre. The chief minister made this announcement in the Assembly on the concluding day of the budget session. Khattar said as per the existing provision, a travel allowance at the rate of Rs 18 per kilometre is being given to the MLAs for journeys by road between places not connected by rail. ''Now, we have made another provision as per which MLAs will now get a 'driver allowance' of Rs 20,000 for journeys by road between places not connected by rail in addition to the travelling allowance being given at the rate of Rs 18 per kilometre,'' he said.

