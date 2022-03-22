Left Menu

Mira Borthakur Goswami new Mahila Cong chief in Assam

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 21:58 IST
Mira Borthakur Goswami new Mahila Cong chief in Assam
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Tuesday appointed Mira Borthakur Goswami as president of Mahila Congress in Assam.

Her appointment was cleared by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

''Congress president has approved the proposal of the appointment of Mira Borthakur Goswami as the president of Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress, with immediate effect,'' an official communication from the party said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

