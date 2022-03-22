Speaker Om Birla holds meet with officials over development of tourism in Rajasthan

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday interacted with central and state government officials where key decisions were taken to boost tourism in Rajasthan.

In his meeting with tourism ministry officials from the Centre and Rajasthan, Birla noted that during his recent visit to Bihar he had seen the museum built in Patna, in which Kalinga, Magadha and Ashoka era resources have been preserved.

''All these things reflect the glory of that time in history. The history of Rajasthan also has its own unique identity. More and more people should know about this also, and for this, a proposal should be prepared and may be sent to the central government to build an international level museum in Jaipur,'' a Lok Sabha Secretariat statement said quoting Birla.

Birla, who is the MP from Kota-Bundi in Rajasthan, also referred to the rich tribal culture in Udaipur, Banswara and Dungarpur.

According to the statement, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy and Minister of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal said the central government is committed to the development of tourism in Rajasthan.

For this, whatever proposals come from the state, the Centre will try to accede to them on a priority, it said.

