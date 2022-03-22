Rahul meets Gujarat Congress leaders

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 22:02 IST
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met Gujarat state unit leaders and discussed with them the party's preparedness and strategy for next year's assembly elections.

Among the leaders president at the meeting included Congress in-charge for Gujarat Raghu Sharma and state party chief Jagdish Thakor, besides other leaders like working president Hardik Patel.

The state leaders apprised Gandhi of the party's poll challenges and how they were addressing them.

The meeting comes in the wake of the Congress's poor performance in recent assembly elections in five states. The party failed to wrest power from the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur and lost out Punjab to Aam Aadmi Party.

