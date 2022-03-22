Left Menu

Cong nominates Prasenjit Puitundy for Asansol Lok Sabha bypoll

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2022 22:09 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 22:09 IST
The Congress on Tuesday announced Prasenjit Puitundy as the party candidate for the upcoming bye-election to Asansol Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal.

The bypoll to Asansol was necessitated as Babul Supriyo resigned as the BJP MP after joining the TMC last September.

''Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved the proposal for the candidature of Prasenjit Puitundy for Asansol Lok Sabha bypoll and Kamruzzaman Choudhury for the bye-election to the Ballygunge Legislative Assembly from West Bengal,'' an official communication from the party said. The Ballygunge assembly seat is going to polls as incumbent MLA and state minister Subrata Mukherjee died in November 2021.

The TMC has fielded Supriyo from Ballygunge.

