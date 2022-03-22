Left Menu

Chowdhury raises West Bengal incident in Lok Sabha; terms it horrific

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2022 22:16 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 22:16 IST
Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday raised in the House the West Bengal incident in which eight persons, including two children, were charred to death at Rampurhat in the state's Birbhum district.

He said that such ''horrific incidents of burning alive of women and children'' are taking place in West Bengal.

The incident, which took place soon after the ''murder'' of a local leader of TMC, triggered a political storm with the opposition BJP seeking imposition of President's Rule in the state while the ruling party termed the demand as a conspiracy to malign it.

Chowdhury, who is an MP from Berhampore in West Bengal, raised the issue while speaking on the demand for grants for the civil aviation ministry.

When he started speaking in Bengali, Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the chair, urged him to either speak in English or Hindi as there was no interpreter in the House.

Agrawal also insisted him to speak on the subject, but Chowdhury continued to raise the incident.

