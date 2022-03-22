Legislative Council polls: Nomination papers of two SP candidates rejected

Nomination papers of two Samajwadi Party candidates for the elections to the Legislative Council were rejected during the scrutiny while an RLD leader withdrew her papers on Tuesday.

This has paved the way for the unopposed victory of BJP nominees.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) demanded that the nomination process be started again. Officials said nomination papers of three candidates from Mathura-Etah-Mainpuri local authority constituency, including two SP nominees Udayvir Singh and Rakesh Yadav, were having shortcomings.

The other candidate whose papers were rejected was an independent.

In Bulandshahr, RLD candidate Sunita withdrew her candidature. Nomination papers of two independents, Jagmal and Danveer Singh, were also rejected.

Three BJP nominees--Ashish Yadav and Omprakash Singh from Mathura-Etah-Mainpuri and Narendra Bhati from Bulandshahr--are all set to win unopposed but an official announcement will be made on March 24 after the completion of the process.

In a memorandum to the EC submitted in Lucknow, SP state president Naresh Uttam and party national spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary alleged a conspiracy to take Udayvir Singh and Rakesh Yadav ''hostage'' and stone pelting by ''BJP goons'' on SP workers.

They demanded strict action against all those responsible for it and said the nomination process should be started again.

Earlier in the day, Akhilesh Yadav shared a video on Twitter, in which some people can be seen stopping SP candidates from entering the collectorate in Etah in the presence of police, even as abuses can be heard in the background.

In another tweet, the SP chief said, ''Expecting that democracy will be protested under the BJP rule is like finding stars in the daytime. This is a very condemnable form of muscle power. Either the nomination forms will not be allowed to be filed or the election or its results will be influenced.'' He said the fear of defeat crushes mandate of people.

