Meghalaya: HSPDP to take call on prepoll alliance for 2023 assembly elections

The Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP), a part of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance, on Tuesday said that it will soon decide on whether to have a pre-poll alliance ahead of the 2023 assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the Central Executive Committee, HSPDP president K P Pangniang said that the party has discussed its alliance with the United Democratic Party (UDP) under the Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA).

''We are yet to take a final call because we want the RDA to convene a meeting to discuss the matter. The party will then again sit and decide based on the RDA meeting's outcome,'' he said.

Pangniang said the party will decide on the number of candidates to be fielded following the RDA meeting.

He said that the HSPDP and UDP had friendly contests in three constituencies in the 2018 assembly elections as ''we did not put up candidates based on mutual understanding''.

On preparations for the 2023 elections, the HSPDP chief said that the party has decided to constitute a seven-member Central Election Committee under the chairmanship of former MLA Witting Mawsor.

''We have entrusted the CEC to work on important issues for framing the election manifesto,'' he said.

He claimed that over 1,500 youths have joined the party in recent times.

''HSPDP will multiply its members in the assembly and increase the number of its MDCs as it is beginning to rebuild and strengthen its organisation,'' he added.

The party has two MLAs in the 60-member House.

