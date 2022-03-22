Left Menu

Function to be held on Wed in Bhopal to mark two years of Chouhan as MP CM

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 22-03-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 22:39 IST
Function to be held on Wed in Bhopal to mark two years of Chouhan as MP CM
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will complete two years in office on Wednesday and a special programme will be organised on the occasion in Narela Assembly constituency in the state capital, an official said.

The event will be held around 5pm in Chandbadi ground behind Tekri Hanuman Temple in Bhopal's Chhola area, he said.

Chouhan took oath as CM for the fourth time on March 23, 2020 after the Congress government led by Kamal Nath fell due to the switching of sides by 22 MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia.

State medical education minister Vishwas Sarang inspected the site of the function along with collector Avinash Lavania, Bhopal police commissioner Makrand Deoskar, civic chief KVS Choudhary Kolsani and others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II; Moving Towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II;...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022