Function to be held on Wed in Bhopal to mark two years of Chouhan as MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will complete two years in office on Wednesday and a special programme will be organised on the occasion in Narela Assembly constituency in the state capital, an official said.

The event will be held around 5pm in Chandbadi ground behind Tekri Hanuman Temple in Bhopal's Chhola area, he said.

Chouhan took oath as CM for the fourth time on March 23, 2020 after the Congress government led by Kamal Nath fell due to the switching of sides by 22 MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia.

State medical education minister Vishwas Sarang inspected the site of the function along with collector Avinash Lavania, Bhopal police commissioner Makrand Deoskar, civic chief KVS Choudhary Kolsani and others.

