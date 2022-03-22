Haryana Assembly passes anti-conversion bill amid Congress walkout

Amid protests and walkout by the Congress from the Assembly, the Haryana government on Tuesday passed the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religious Bill, 2022. The Bill is passed to prevent religious conversions that are done "through force, undue influence or allurement."

The bill was tabled in the Vidhan Sabha on March 4. Reacting to the passage of the anti-conversion bill, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said that religious conversion is a major problem and that 127 cases were reported in the last four years.

"We have passed the Prevention of Unlawful Conversions Bill; 127 cases were reported in the last 4 years... Religious conversion is a major problem. If by choice, one can change their religion by law, but the act has been passed for unlawful conversions," Khattar told the mediapersons. "In 10 days and 50 hours of the session, there were 12 sittings, in which 15 bills were passed. Eight committees of 74 MLAs were formed to discuss the budget. We have given a new dimension to this budget," he added.

Further, he stated, "Restrictions on 10-yr-old diesel vehicles in NCR will be exempted for tractors till 2025. On the lines of the Centre, 19 laws were repealed on the recommendation of the Haryana Law Commission... Passed a bill to prepare a system of parole for prisoners." "A bill was also brought to maintain a system for the usage of treated wastewater, so as to save raw water. Water department authority will fix its rate... Another bill was passed for the maintenance of toll roads by the toll companies itself," he further stated.

Similar Bills have been passed in BJP-ruled states including Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

