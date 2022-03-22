Left Menu

Nitish inaugurates 'Bihar Diwas' celebrations in Patna

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday inaugurated the celebrations of the states 110th foundation day at a glittering ceremony here.Addressing the Bihar Diwas function at the historic Gandhi Maidan, Kumar spoke of the states rich past, the stagnation it witnessed post-Independence, especially in the years preceding his rise to power, and the efforts made by his government to bring about improvements in society, economy and environment.Kumar recalled the states creation, in 1912, when it was carved out of the Calcutta Presidency.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 22-03-2022 23:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday inaugurated the celebrations of the state's 110th foundation day at a glittering ceremony here.

Addressing the “Bihar Diwas” function at the historic Gandhi Maidan, Kumar spoke of the state's rich past, the stagnation it witnessed post-Independence, especially in the years preceding his rise to power, and the efforts made by his government to bring about improvements in society, economy and environment.

Kumar recalled the state’s creation, in 1912, when it was carved out of the Calcutta Presidency. He remembered the ancient past of the land which was the seat of power for the mighty Maurya dynasty and where philosophers like Chanakya and mathematicians like Aryabhatta made their contributions.

He also pointed out that besides being home to places where Jain Tirthankara Mahavira was born and the Buddha got enlightenment, Bihar had numerous shrines held sacred by people of Hindu, Muslim and Sikh faiths.

Kumar also made a passing reference to the period when his arch-rival Lalu Prasad’s RJD was in power and which has often been alleged to be synonymous with lawlessness.

“People were afraid of venturing out of their homes after sunset in those days. And look at the change that has come. Even girls move around without fear”, said the chief minister who has been ruling the state since 2005.

Kumar underscored his efforts like the “Jal Jeevan Hariyali” programme, an ambitious environment conservation campaign launched with fanfare in 2019, which also became the theme of a human chain in January 2020 in which more than five crore people had participated.

“COVID -19 cast its shadow on every endeavour. But we faced it well and now we are committed to take forward all our work. We lost much of our forest reserves and other wealth with the creation of Jharkhand in 2000. A lot has been done to make the best of the situation,'' he said.

He also said that President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have extended their greetings for ''Bihar Diwas'' which “bears testimony to the fact that people of the state are making a mark”.

The ceremony was attended by many dignitaries and marked by recitals of folk songs and a laser show.

Food stalls and a book fair have been set up at the Gandhi Maidan as part of the ''Bihar Diwas'' celebrations.

