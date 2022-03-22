Left Menu

AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj to be new Vice-Chairman of Delhi Jal Board

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Greater Kailash Saurabh Bhardwaj will be the new Vice-Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board, the Delhi government said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 23:08 IST
AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bhardwaj will take over from Raghav Chadha, the AAP leader who has been nominated to Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

After a thumping victory in Punjab Assembly polls, AAP on Monday announced that it has nominated former cricketer Harbhajan Singh and Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha to Rajya Sabha from Punjab. (ANI)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

