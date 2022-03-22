AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj to be new Vice-Chairman of Delhi Jal Board

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Greater Kailash Saurabh Bhardwaj will be the new Vice-Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board, the Delhi government said on Tuesday.

Bhardwaj will take over from Raghav Chadha, the AAP leader who has been nominated to Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

After a thumping victory in Punjab Assembly polls, AAP on Monday announced that it has nominated former cricketer Harbhajan Singh and Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha to Rajya Sabha from Punjab. (ANI)

