Will write to top officials: J'khand speaker over MLAs 'feeling insulted' at Guv's dinner party

Jharkhand assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto on Tuesday said that he will write to top state officials on the need for ''reform in the conduct of subordinates'' after a number of MLAs complained that they ''felt insulted'' at a dinner party hosted by Governor Ramesh Bais at Raj Bhavan on the previous day.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the assembly, Jaimangal Singh of the Congress alleged that several legislators, including four-time MLA and former deputy chief minister Sudhesh Mahto, felt humiliated as neither was there proper seating arrangement nor was appropriate protocol maintained.

Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto, terming the incident ''unfortunate'', said, ''I empathise with you all. I will write to top officials that our MLAs are aggrieved by the behaviour of the officials and they should reform their conduct.'' A number of legislators from both the treasury and the main opposition BJP joined Singh in protest against the alleged impolite behaviour of the state bureaucracy.

Former minister and ex-speaker C P Singh demanded action against a senior IPS officer and an IAS official besides urging the speaker to ensure that the dignity of legislators is maintained.

Earlier, Congress MLA Jaimangal Singh, raising the issue said, ''I felt bad and humiliated. No proper seating arrangement was there for legislators…a number of MLAs including former deputy CM Sudesh Mahto, Irfan Ansari and Lambodar Mahto had no place to sit…'' PTI NAM ACD ACD

