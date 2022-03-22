Left Menu

Punjab: AAP Transport Minister holds maiden meeting, asks for more transparency in functioning

Punjab Transport Minister S. Laljit Singh Bhullar in his maiden meeting with the top officials of the Transport department after assuming office reviewed the functioning of the department on Tuesday.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 22-03-2022 23:15 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 23:15 IST
Punjab Transport Minister S. Laljit Singh BhullarImage. Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Transport Minister S. Laljit Singh Bhullar in his maiden meeting with the top officials of the Transport department after assuming office reviewed the functioning of the department on Tuesday. Bhullar directed officers to ensure timely delivery of the services being provided by the department to the general public besides bringing more transparency in the functioning of the department.

The Minister categorically directed that the buses must stop at the dedicated counters inside the bus stands and strict departmental action must be taken against the erring employee. Principal Secretary Transport K. Siva Prasad, STC Vimal Kumar Setia, Director Transport-cum-MD PUNBUS Amandeep Kaur, MD PRTC Parneet Shergill were present in the meeting.

AAP ministers took charge of their respective offices at Punjab Civil Secretariat on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

