Probe into Jayalalithaa's death was to clear people's suspicions, says AIADMK leader who sought it

The former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, O. Panneerselvam on Tuesday stated that he did not have any suspicions regarding late CM Jayalalithaa's death, and the inquiry commission was constituted to clarify people's doubts over her death.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 22-03-2022 23:21 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 23:21 IST
AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, O. Panneerselvam on Tuesday stated that he did not have any suspicions regarding late CM Jayalalithaa's death, and the inquiry commission was constituted to clarify people's doubts over her death. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader Panneerselvam said, "I had only requested the commission for the truth to come out. Personally, I have respect for Chinamma."

He added, "Today I appeared before the commission of inquiry and answered all questions asked from me honestly. There is no difference when I say I didn't meet Amma Jayalalithaa. For 74 days I did not see her. People had raised demands over her death and doubts on Chinamma." Maimun Batcha, advocate for Apollo Hospital said, "Former CM O Panneerselvam stated that there was no medical report that raised doubt or disputed the treatment given to late CM Jayalalithaa. He made it clear that inquiry commission was constituted due to the suspicion of the public."

Jayalalithaa died of a heart attack on the night of December 5, 2016, after spending 75 days in Apollo Hospitals, Chennai in critical condition. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

